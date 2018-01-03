KOCHI: The city is surrounded by water, but when it comes to sourcing water the Fire and Rescue Services Department has to run around whenever multiple mishaps happen. Apparently, the department to blame for this problem is the Kerala Water Authority. They have failed to provide a hydrant water connection point for the department in the city. “Lack of water collection point is a major problem. Though water is available in plenty, it is saline and hence can’t be used. With no water hydrant available in the city, the department has to use additional tankers to douse the fire. Hence, if multiple incidents happen it becomes difficult for us to spread out,” said a fire officer.

The officers also pointed out the danger the dangling cables pose. These cables have led to several mishaps. Though the Fire and Rescue Services Department took up the matter with the local bodies, the police and the other departments concerned nothing has been done yet.