KOCHI: The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has filed a chargesheet against a cabin crew member of Air India, who allegedly brought gold bars from Saudi Arabia, before the CBI Court here. The chargesheet was filed against Himat Kumar Obhan, Air India, Mumbai, Chembur East.

According to the CBI, Obhan misused his official position as a cabin crew member. Usually cabin crew are exempted from body frisking by the Customs authorities.

Usually, passengers who have stayed abroad for over six months are permitted to bring in gold ornament less than 1 kg. However, Obhan was not a passenger. The accused has been charged under section 120B and 420 of IPC along with section 13(2) and 13(1)(d) of Prevention of Corruption Act.

The case pertaining to the incident took place in August 2017, when the DRI intercepted Obhan carrying gold bars from Nedumbassery airport.

He was the cabin crew member of an Air India flight operating on the Kochi-Jeddah route on August 7, 2017, and return from Jeddah to Kochi on November 9, 2017.The gold was worth `11,92,000. However, the accused was not arrested and he was permitted to travel to Mumbai after registering the case.As part of the investigation, the CBI collected statements of 13 witnesses, including officers of Air India and DRI. Similarly, 13 documents have been submitted along with the chargesheet before the court.