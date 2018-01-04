KOCHI: The CBI on Wednesday carried out raids at various places in Kochi and Kolkata in connection with irregularities in the import of used multi-functional devices (MFDs) from Europe through Kochi port.

The CBI had registered a case against eight people, including three Customs officers, owner of a Kolkata-based company, a chartered engineer, Customs house broker and a former Customs agent.

According to a CBI officer, the raids were held at the residences of the Customs officials, their offices, offices of the Kolkata-based company and the office of a shipping agency in Thoppumpady.

"The raids were held at nine locations in Kochi and Kolkata. We have received crucial documents from the checking held at offices of Customs agencies included in the case. The statement of the accused persons have to be recorded," the officer said.

As per the FIR registered by the CBI before a special court in Kochi, the accused in the case are Jimmy Joseph, assistant commissioner, Customs; Bindu, superintendent of Customs; R Ratheesh, preventive officer; Ketan Kamdar, owner of Atul Automation, Kolkata; Atul Automation; Ajith P, chartered engineer, Ajith Associates; Unnikrishnan, owner of Universal Enterprises and former Customs house agent; and A S Jagannathan, managing partner, Ajay Overseas.

The case against the accused is that Atul Automation imported 16,000 used MFDs, which are a restricted good under the Foreign Trade Policy since 2013, using 126 bill entries without the authorisation of the Directorate General of Foreign Trade.

The import was also in violation of the Hazardous Waste Rules, e-Waste Rules and without clearance from the Kerala State Pollution Control Board. The Customs officials adjudicated and released the consignments despite knowing that importing used MFDs was against the rules. They did not take any action against Atul Automation and its proprietor Ketan Kamdar.As per the FIR, Customs house agent Jagannathan, despite being well-versed in customs rules and procedures, filed incomplete documents before the Customs authorities and aided the illegal import of MFDs.

The Special Intelligence and Investigation Branch of Customs House, Cochin, had issued a restraint order against 24 consignments and the Bill of Entry (BoE) of Atul Automation. Out of 24 BoEs, two were evaluated by chartered engineer Ajith P.

When the valuation was done by another consultant, a wide variation in the valuation report was discovered. As per the valuation done by Ajith, the machines were only 7-8 years old. But the valuation done by another agency claimed it was 10-12 years old.According to the CBI, the Customs officials had falsely certified that the checked machines were in working condition.According to a report by the Customs department, the MFDs can be used without any repair and they do not come under the e-waste category.