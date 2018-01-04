KOCHI: For Kerala Blasters fans, the past two days have literally been surreal. Rene Meulensteen’s sacking/resignation came out of blue for the Yellow Army, just two days prior to their sixth home tie against Pune City. And in little more than 24 hours, the Blasters managed to find a replacement for the disgraced Dutchman. David James - the man who handled/led them to the final in the inaugural edition of the ISL. Though James’ appointment came as a surprise, akin to Rene’s exit, the fans didn’t waste a moment celebrating the return of ‘Davidettan’.

The Blasters’ official Facebook page and Manjappada’s fan page were swarmed with comments. Most of them hoped the former England goalkeeper’s return will usher in a stroke of luck for the team that has been finding the going tough this ISL.

“First Hume, now David. Things might be on track soon,” read a comment.Some of the fans felt, like James, other players who had turned up for Blasters in the past should also be brought back. “Players like Josu and Cedric Hengbart should also be here. Maybe next season. Their loyalty to the side is unparallelled,” said another comment.However, a section of social media users took the Liverpool legend’s appointment with a pinch of salt.“In one day if the club can find a replacement, then either the club is too good or the man is too desperate for a job,” noted a fan.

Another fan on the Blasters official page commented the club should be consistent while appointing coaches. “Why they removed David in the first place? Why was Steve Coppell not kept? And now another coach. Please mind that these are coaches and not footballs to be kicked around,” said a fan.Though the return of James has brought in a positive vibe among the fans, it should be seen whether the move will help the squad in Thursday’s match against Pune City.