KOCHI: As part of its initiatives to register profit by 2020, public sector company Kerala Electrical and Allied Engineering Company Ltd (KEL), the leading manufacturer of distribution transformers, is going to start manufacturing medium power transformers of 5 MAV to 25 MAV.Distribution transformers up to 3 MAV and transformers for train coaches are KEL's the flagship products.

“Manufacturing medium power transformers is an area less explored with only a few players producing them. KEL is aiming to occupy the vacant space,” KEL managing director colonel Shaji Varghese told 'Express'.The company will start the production of the transformers in the early months of the next financial year at its upcoming `12-crore plant at Mamala in Ernakulam district. “Since KEL already has land at Mamala near the existing plant and good connectivity, the investment is required only to construct a new building,” Varghese said.

KEL is also one of the leading suppliers of generators installed in train coaches. The generators are produced at the company's Kundara unit. In the defence sector, KEL is providing alternator (generator) and regulator for PINAKA weapon system.The company, which was in loss aims to register profit by 2020.

“There is tough competition in transformer manufacturing. To register profit, our turnover has to cross `600 crore from the existing `120 crore. KEL's performance in distribution transformer last year was very good with an order for 1,419 transformers from a private company in Karnataka. The company which placed the order was carrying out electrification work in rural Karnataka under the Centre's rural electrification project,” Varghese said.

He said KEL's order book was filled till almost six months into the next financial year. As part of diversification, KEL is also carrying out civil work such as the construction of wire bridges and industrial buildings.

“We are on our way for a capacity enhancement by the next fiscal. The state government has allotted `18 crore for this. The amount will be utilised for increasing efficiency through better machinery and better working environment,” he said.