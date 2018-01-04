KOCHI: Vehicle dealers have no right to demand customers take vehicle insurance coverage only from them, said Deputy Transport Commissioner.Vehicle owners are free to avail policies after providing the details of the vehicles, including the chassis number, engine number and their address, and getting into an agreement with insurance companies, he said. When a person with a 'no-claim policy' is buying a new vehicle after selling his five-year-old vehicle in the same class, he/she is eligible for a discount of 50 per cent on the amount. This enables the owner to save a fairly good amount while buying big vehicles, the commissioner said.

According to the Deputy Transport Commissioner, every customer has the right to select the insurance company which offers the least premium and hand it over to the dealer in the same manner as he buys a vehicle from a dealer after comparing the quotes from many.Vehicle owners can take the insurance at lower amounts directly from the online service of the insurance companies or those who provide these services, he said.