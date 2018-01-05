KOCHI: They say laughter is the best medicine. But when we lead fast-paced lives, quality time and get-togethers cease to exist. And what suffers the most is our inability to sit back and enjoy a hearty laugh.

Bringing humour back to our lives, are small groups in the capital. The Chiri Laughter Club and Narma Kairali are some of the noted ones.

And the Laughter Yoga movement, made famous by Indian physician Madan Kataria, is also one of the essence leading these groups. For T Suresh, a paediatrician and president of the Chiri Laughter Club, laughter is best done when with reason. The group, which is over eight-years-old, conducts regular two-hour-long meetings every month, where talks are delivered by people from different professions and walks of life. Instead of delivering motivational lectures, they share humourous experiences with club members.

“There used to be a time when people used to get together on streetsides for a cup of tea, crack a few jokes and have casual talk. Our group tries to keep humour alive and highlight the multi-fold benefits of laughing and casual interactions in strengthening relationships, which I feel is at its best with reason. We have had over 50 members from different walks of life, including a session by cine actors Madhu and Jagathy Sreekumar,” Suresh said.

While the Chiri Club is dedicated to stimulate casual conversation and one’s humour sense, 32-year-old Narma Kairali blends it with a share of literary activities. Suresan, secretary, Narma Kairali, says: “All our activities have an element of humour. We conduct a chiriyarangu every month with literary activities like skits, book releases and so on. Wether it is a book release, play or a talk by a guest, it will all have a hint of humour to it.” Observed on the first Sunday of May, World Laughter Day was conceptualised and first celebrated in January 10, 1998 by Dr Madan Kataria, founder of the worldwide Laughter Yoga movement.