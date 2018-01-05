KOCHI: The Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB), which arrested a Filipina with 4.7 kg of cocaine worth `25 crore on January 1, is looking into the possibilities of involving the Interpol in the investigation. NCB requires a crucial information from Brazil from where the cocaine landed in Kochi airport.

NCB officers said multiple agencies are tracking the case to identify and nab the kingpins of the drug cartel which sent cocaine via Jonna De Torres, the carrier. Assistance from the investigation and police agencies in Brazil will be required to receive a crucial lead.

“Discussions are on to seek the assistance of Interpol for providing information regarding the kingpins of the Brazil-based drug cartel which is sending cocaine in huge quantities to India. This is the third incident in Kerala in which the drugs cartel from Brazil is involved. The procedure to approach Interpol will be carried out through our headquarters,” said an NCB officer.

NCB will need to approach the National Central Bureau, a wing under CBI which acts as Interpol in India, to approach the agencies in Brazil. However, on most occasions, agencies abroad show little interest to provide the information sought by agencies here. Meanwhile, NCB is attempting to track down the persons who are receiving drugs in India. “Investigation regarding the persons to whom the cocaine was to be supplied is being tracked. Drug supply gangs in New Delhi and Goa are under surveillance,” said an officer.

Jonna’s custody: NCB yet to approach court

NCB is yet to approach the Magistrate Court seeking the custody of Jonna for further interrogation. “We had grilled Jonna post her arrest. After we receive crucial information about the cartel, her custody will be required. Based on the fact emerging from the investigation, we will seek her custody for interrogation,” said an officer.Jonna could not identify the persons who handed over the baggage containing the drugs. She also did know the person to whom the cocaine was to be handed over.