KOCHI: The Customs officers accused in the CBI case over irregularities in the import of e-waste by a Kolkata-based company through the Kochi port are likely to face departmental action. The Customs Department will be initiating action on the basis of facts revealed through the CBI probe.A top officer with the Customs said action will be taken as soon as a report is received on the CBI investigation. “We will look into the charges raised by CBI against Customs officers. Based on the merit of the allegation, department-level action will be initiated,” an officer said.

The Customs Tribunal in Bengaluru had ordered the Customs to release Malfunction Devices (MFD), mainly used photocopy machines. The Customs Department has decided to challenge the verdict in High Court. “The previous Customs Commissioner had ordered the adjudication of MFDs. But when the order was challenged at the Customs Tribunal, the order of the Commissioner was annulled. We will challenge the order in the High Court,” the officer said.]

The CBI had registered a case against eight persons, including three Customs officers, over the import of e-waste. On Wednesday, raids were held at multiple places in Kochi and Kolkata. The charges against the Customs officers are they conspired with the Kolkata-based company and provided a report stating imported photocopiers do not come under e-waste category.