KOCHI: The first ‘Techstars Startup Weekend’, a 54-hour events-based programme designed to provide superior experiential education for technical and non-technical entrepreneurs, will be held at the Kerala Technology Information Zone, Kinfra Hi-Tech Park, from January 19 to 21.The weekend events, being organised by the Kerala Startup Mission (KSUM) and Google for entrepreneurs, are centred on action, innovation, and education. Discussions on business model development and basic prototype creation and demonstration, involving a panel of potential investors and local entrepreneurs, will also be held.

Participants will be challenged with the task of building functional startups during the programme. The event offers cash prizes up to `50,000.Registration can be made at: https://in.explara.com/e/swkochi2017. The last date for registration is January 10.

Startup entrepreneurs who wish to participate in the ‘Techstars Startup Weekend’ have to pay a fee of $99. Students are given discount at a fee of $50. The entry ticket includes seven meals and snacks. Those who use the discount code, KSUM60, will get 60 per cent off. For details, visit the website: http://communities.techstars.com/india/kochi-kerala-india/startup-weekend/11549 . Those interested can also call Nasif N M at +91 9496820883.