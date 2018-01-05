HC suspends sentence against Saritha Nair
By Express News Service | Published: 05th January 2018 01:05 AM |
Last Updated: 05th January 2018 07:44 AM
KOCHI: The Kerala High Court on Thursday suspended the sentence of three-year rigorous imprisonment to Solar scam prime-accused Saritha Nair, awarded by the Pathanamthitta Judicial First Class Magistrate Court for cheating an NRI after promising to install a solar panel.While suspending the sentence, the court directed Saritha to deposit an amount of `10 lakh within two months.The Magistrate court had imposed a fine of `45 lakh.