KOCHI: The Kerala High Court on Thursday suspended the sentence of three-year rigorous imprisonment to Solar scam prime-accused Saritha Nair, awarded by the Pathanamthitta Judicial First Class Magistrate Court for cheating an NRI after promising to install a solar panel.While suspending the sentence, the court directed Saritha to deposit an amount of `10 lakh within two months.The Magistrate court had imposed a fine of `45 lakh.

Stay up to date on all the latest Kochi news with The New Indian Express App. Download now