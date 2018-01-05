KOCHI: The Kerala State Women’s Commission (KSWC) has registered a suo moto case in connection with the incident in which Kudumbashree members were allegedly assaulted during a training programme at Kizhakkambalam. A group led by Kizhakkambalam grama panchayat president allegedly assaulted the women, including the chairperson of the Community Development Society (CDS).

Taking a serious note of the incident, KSWC chairperson M C Josephine has directed the district police chief (Ernakulam Rural) to probe the allegation and submit a report at the earliest.Several persons were injured in the clashes that took place during a training session of the neighbourhood groups in Kizhakkambalam panchayat ahead of the upcoming elections in Kudumbashree. The police have registered four cases in connection with the recurring clashes, based on complaints lodged by the two factions.