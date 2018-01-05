KOCHI: What better way to honour a living legend who gave malayalees a reason to laugh? On January 5, Jagathy Sreekumar’s 68th birthday, Kochi-based musical band Orfeo Quintet has come out with a fitting musical tribute to the actor.The video titled ‘Jagathy Tribute’ which was released on YouTube and their Facebook page has beautifully coordinated scenes from some of Jagathy’s most humourous movies accompanied by background scores.

The video begins with a scene from ‘Aram+Aram=Kinnaram’ where the clip opens with Jagathy announcing ‘Hello...K and K automobiles’. Then the band breaks into a chirpy rendition of the movie’s background score followed by another scene in which Jagathy declares famously...’We are doing a car’.

“Jagathy is an icon who has enthralled each one of us for the past many years. His mastery over satire and humour is second to none.

What better way to pay tribute than remember those humourous moments which are still fresh in our minds,” says Chandlu Nerimbodath, violinist and founder member of the band.

“We wanted to give the video a different treatment which is why we used scenes and rendered background scores from other movies including Mazha Peyyunnu Maddalam Kottunnu and Killukkam,” says Chandlu Nerimbodath, violinist and founder member of the band.According to the band, the video was prepared a few weeks ago for a function which honoured the actor.

About Orfeo Quintet

The band became an internet sensation with their unique instrumental renditioning of the ‘Padakali’. “We initially played this music at an event in Fort Kochi. It was received very well then, which is why we decided to release it on the internet. Though we had anticipated a good response, we were overwhelmed by the appreciation the song received,” said Chandlu. The band comprises Robin Thomas, pianist, Carol George, violinist who are founder members. The others are Francis Xavier, violinist, Harald Antony, viola, Maria Grigoreva who is from Russia plays the cello, Binoy Joseph, percussion while Benhar Thomas, plays drums. Joby Jose and Cheenu were also part of forming the band.