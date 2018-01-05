KOCHI: The Cochin International Airport Ltd (CIAL) authorities have written to the Motor Vehicles Department (MVD) assuring it of full cooperation in providing details of unregistered contract carriages plying on the airport’s operational area. The CIAL move comes barely 24 hours after the MVD decided to approach the state government seeking clarity on the action to be taken in this regard. It was in a report which appeared in Express on Thursday the Transport Commissioner expressed the MVD’s intention to approach the government and the CIAL MD for taking action against the unregistered vehicle.

According to the letter addressed to the Deputy Transport Commissioner Ernakulam, the CIAL authorities informed they had no objection to giving details of the vehicles/ equipment plying inside the airport’s operational area. “As part of the follow-up action, we have raised the issue with the ground handling agencies who have signed the contract to operate their own vehicles inside the operational area of the airport for ferrying passengers to and from the aircraft,” it says.

However, the specialised vehicles plying inside the operational area (airside) of the airport do not have to be registered. “We have been informed by the agencies these specialised vehicles plying inside the operational area (airside) of the airport do not have to be registered with the state Motor Vehicle Departments as per the Centre’s orders.”

Besides, it said a notification issued by the Ministry of Surface Transport (No.RT-11044/4/92-MVL) and a directive from Ministry of Civil Aviation categorically stated exemption shall be given to the specialised equipment used for aircraft handling viz; ground power units, air conditioning units, air starter units, auto steps, high-lifts, water carts, toilet carts, cargo loader, cargo transfer machine, baggage conveyors, aircraft tow tractors, strato tower, roller bed truck, passenger coach, fuel bowzer, diesel tractors and fork-lifts.

“As per the notification RT-11636/26/2003-MVL dated September 18, 2003 issued by the Ministry of Road Transport and Highways, Government of India (addressed to Secretaries/Commissioners of all states/Union Territories) , Airfield Crash Fire Tender and Airport Surface Friction Tester were also exempted from registering with the Motor Vehicles Department as long as they operate within the enclosed airport area,” said the letter. However, the MVD is waiting for the government’s nod before initiating follow-up action. “ We will meet the authorities concerned and based on their stand action will be initiated,” said Ajith Kumar, Deputy Transport Commissioner.