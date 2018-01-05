KOCHI: Indie videogames breathe new ideas into the mainstream. It's like spraying water on a dry plant. It's like the dirt and insects that stick on to your fingers when you run your hands through soft grass. It's a terrible analogy, but you know what I mean — you can't experience a videogame without tasting a bit of the indie origins of the genre. There are two long-standing themes in indie games, making them now very popular, and here's is what's in store for the most awaited indie format games in 2018.

The Artwork: In 2017, we had Cuphead with carefully hand-drawn images mimicking the cartoon art of the 1920s and classic jazz background music. It set a standard for how good an indie game can get. Super Meat Boy Forever, is the much awaited sequel of the platformer is due for release in 2018.

Within the 2D environment, the focus on interactables is elaborate. The game is most assuredly hard to crack with its level design, and even though you don't finish it on the first try, it's always fun to watch meat boy die multiple times as he bursts into smithereens. Oh, and it's also releasing on the iOS and Android.Emotions explained through complex storylines:

We Happy Few is a game that has been long in the making, and finally announced for release in 2018. The story is set in an Orwellian dystopia, where the people eat pills called ‘joy’ regularly for temporary happiness. People high on ‘joy’ appear with masks on their faces. When the protagonist refuses pill dosage, he becomes a ‘downer’. The graphics are similar to those in Fallout, and there are interesting main and side missions in store — but the most important aspect is the the game conveying the working of a complex society through many in-game Easter eggs and objects.

In all reality though, the indie games will be a ripple this year, amidst the ocean of competitive online multiplayer games. But we need weird indie titles, for how else can we play ‘Untitled Goose Game’, where we can play as a goose who ruins the life of a gardener by stealing carrots.

(This economics graduate spends her leisure time preparing for the zombie apocalypse)