KOCHI: To make India attractive to passengers and to promote cruise tourism in the country, Ministry of Home Affairs has at the request of Ministry of Shipping, exempted tourists arriving with e-visa from the requirement of biometric enrolment for a period of three years till 31.12.2020. This will facilitate in expeditious immigration clearance of cruise passengers with e-visa enabling them to spend more time on shore. Exemption of biometric enrolment is an important deciding criterion for cruise lines while they include a destination in their itinerary.

As per the schedule for the current cruise season 2017-18 and 2019-20, many of the cruise liners coming to India are mega ships with 2,000 to 4,000 passengers on board. E-visa has been in place in the five major ports in India Mumbai, Mormugao, New Mangalore, Cochin and Chennai. Most of the cruise passengers arrive on e-visa.