KOCHI: The Kochi Chapter of Alzheimer’s and Related Disorders Society of India, along with Chaitanya’s Aryarjun Foundation will be screening ‘Astu’, a film woven out of the solitary life of a scholar after he is being diagnosed with Alzheimer’s Disease. However, the film goes beyond just that and turns out to be a journey of ‘search’ wherein someone seeks in their existence while others seek in their relationships.

Directed by Sumitra Bhave and Sunil Sukthankar, Astu has won about 19 awards in different categories and has been the official selection at various international film festivals both in India and abroad.

‘Astu’ won the Audience Award for Best Film at the Indian Film Festival at Stuttgart as well as national film awards. The directors are well-known in the meaningful and realistic genre of cinema and have films like ‘Dahavi Pha’ and ‘Devrai’ to their credit. Eminent actor Mohan Agashe plays the role of Prof. Chakrapani Shastri, the protagonist.

‘Astu’ was also screened at the New York Film Festival as well as Harvard University to raise awareness about the problems of the elderly due to lack of human interaction and the care needed. Says critic Rasik Tirodkar, “’Astu’ is a deeply moving film with a lot of depth and meaning. It is about the downward spiral of a patient suffering from the dreadful disease of Alzheimer’s, and how it affects the people close to him. My own grandfather suffered from this disease, so I can vouch for the fact that portrayal of dementia is well-researched, sensitive and accurate.”

‘Astu’ will be screened at JT Performing Arts Centre on Sunday, January 7, at 3 p.m. Noted actor Mohan Agashe, who has also produced the film, will be present to interact with the audience. Entry is free.