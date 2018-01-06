KOCHI: In what could be termed as a jolt to the Kokers Group, the Kochi Corporation on Friday has decided to take over the 60 cents at Fort Kochi housing the Koker’s Theatre. The Corporation's move came despite the government recently issuing an order to consider handing over the property to the person, who took it for lease, until the local body brings out a project on the site. Mayor Soumini Jain announced the Corporation's decision at the council when the councillors of the ruling front and the Opposition came down against the government's order which reached the office last month. It was in the first quarter of last year the civic body closed down the theatre by sealing it.

"When the government called the Corporation officials for hearing the Kokers case, the officials who represented the Corporation clearly informed the sentiments of the civic body. They also informed the pathetic state of the theatre. However, the Corporation has decided to attach the property by dismissing the government's order," said Jain in the council.

The Mayor also said the Corporation would take further proceeding after getting the legal opinion. "Since the buildings and the equipment belonged to the Kokers, we need to get a legal opinion. The theatre owner also owes lakhs of rupees to the Corporation and the file is now with the finance department of the civic body. Further action will be initiated," she said, adding the Corporation plans to construct a theatre complex by associating with the Kerala State Film Development Corporation.

Earlier, the government's order also created noisy scenes in the council as most of the councillors were against the order to reconsider the property. "If the Corporation authorities succeeded in informing the sentiments of councillors and the people, the government may not have issued such an order," said K J Antony, the Opposition leader who was in the forefront to seal the property.

The Corporation leased out the property to the Kokers Group for 30 years. However, the former failed to take it back even after the expiry of the contract. Though the civic body initiated several attempts to reclaim the land, they could seal the property only last year. This forced the group to approach the government for allowing them to continue the operation of the theatre.However, when contacted Ziyad Koker of Kokers Group said he is yet to get the information about the Corporation's verdict. "I am not aware of any such decision of the Kochi Corporation. If they are taking such a move it will be contempt of court," he said.