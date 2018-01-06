KOCHI: In a first of its kind initiative in the entire country, 1,500 city buses (1,000 private and 600 state-run buses operating within the Greater Kochi region) have united under one IT platform to provide passengers with an ‘Informed Transit’ through a Journey Planner Mobile App, supported by live tracking of buses using GPS and SIM cards. The project is likely to be completed by the first week of April 2018.

During phase II, it will cover KSRTC/KURTC buses operating within Greater Kochi.

According to the model adopted in Kochi , the seven bus companies will pay `5 per /bus/day to the UMTC as service charge. Dissemination of information through live tracking of buses, covering destination, route no, expected time of arrival (ETA), running status (on time/late) will get more people to use the public transportation network, and eventually, Kochi will become a public transport friendly city.

Pursuant to the Joint Declaration of Intent (JDI) signed with Urban Mass Transit Company (UMTC) last month, the UMTC inked pacts with seven private bus operators. “The initiative is based on government’s vision to promote multiple private transport modesttion,”said KMRL managing director A P M Mohammed Hanish. He said the KMRL is pretty happy to be the facilitator and the bridge between the UMTC and the bus operating companies.

“This will show how technology could be leveraged to converge everything and made available to the citizens, transport authorities and operators to make public transport seamless and informed,” said Kishore Nathani, Senior Vice-President, UMTC. The companies which signed agreements with UMTC are Kochi Wheelz United, Perfect Bus Metro Services, Muziris Bus, My Metro Bus Services, Greater Cochin Bus Transport Association, Pratheeksha Bus Transport Operators Organisation and Kochi Metropolitan Transport Cooperative Society.