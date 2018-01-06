KOCHI: With the Kochi Corporation failing to use all its garbage collection vehicles, the CPM-led Opposition is planning to set out on a journey across the divisions to find the whereabouts of the vehicles. Though the Corporation owns 10 compactors, 23 covered vehicles and 44 mini tippers, half of them are not being used for garbage collection citing technical snags. "Garbage collection in the city has become a headache as not enough vehicles are there for it," said K J Antony, the Opposition Leader.

"Though the Corporation owns nearly 80 vehicles, even the authorities are clueless about it. So we are planning to conduct a journey across the divisions to find where the vehicles are dumped." By taking vehicles on lease for garbage collection, the civic body will plunge into a severe cash crunch, the Opposition said.

"In the last fiscal, the Corporation spent nearly Rs 3.34 crore to take the vehicles on rent. Now, the cost seems to be going up with the new garbage collection plan as the civic body spent nearly Rs 54.14 lakh in October alone.

If things go like this, the Corporation will have to spend over Rs 7 crore this fiscal," said C K Peter, an Opposition councillor.However, Health Standing Committee chairperson Minimol refuted the allegations. She said the Corporation has a clear picture about the vehicles."The maintenance work of around seven vehicles has been completed and they will be used for garbage collection," Minimol said.