KOCHI: The representatives of the All Kerala Online Taxi Drivers Union (AKOTDU) registered their strong protest against the recent attacks on online taxi drivers at Kochi, Thrissur and Thiruvananthapuram. Briefing the media on Friday, AKOTDU president T R S Kumar said though the Central Trade Unions had the right to strike against the online taxi services including Uber and OLA, they are not allowed to manhandle or assault online drivers. He said online taxi services should exist. “Online taxi service is the product of modern technology and it protects the public from the looting of traditional taxi drivers”, said Kumar. In the year 2015-16, about 50 cases were registered on the grounds of local taxi drivers’ attack against online taxi drivers.

He said they had even approached the Kerala High Court for the protection of online taxi drivers against these acts of vandalism. In a landmark judgment, the court said online taxi drivers should not be curbed to exercise their right guaranteed by the Constitution. “OTDU does not mind people protesting against MNCs like Uber and Ola. Their only demand is members of OTDU should be spared from attack and that those drivers’ livelihood should not be hindered,” Kumar said.

Meanwhile, the chairman of Auto-Taxi Drivers’ Coordination Committee M J Johnny denied AKOTDU ‘s allegations against auto and cab drivers they are unleashing attack on online taxi drivers. In Ernakulam North railway station, there are 360 autorickshaws and 60 taxis. In Ernakulam South, there are 120 taxis and 380 autos. “The present strike is a joint one which has representatives of various unions, including INTUC, AITUC, BMS and CITU. Uber has set up a counter in one of the railway stations to canvass people. It is against this policy of Uber that we are protesting,” said Johnny.

It has been 22 days since the protest began in North railway station, while it is the first day in South railway station. “Prepaid taxi drivers charge only a fair price”, said D S Hashir, convener of the committee.

Surge pricing Meanwhile, the online cab travellers are struggling with surge pricing of Uber and Ola. “App-based cab operators like Uber and Ola are charging high with the hike in demand. It is a gross violation of the Motor Vehicles Act. Complaints on surge price are likely to increase in the coming days in the city which is now heavily relying on app-based cab services. “The protest staged by the collective of trade unions is not only against online taxi service but also against the surge in price,” said Hashir.

27 auto drivers booked for violating rules

In the wake of the increase in complaints against the autorickshaws in the city, a special team, including the Ernakulam District Collector, conducted a lightning inspection on Thursday night. During the inspection led by Collector K Mohammed Y Safirulla and Motor Vehicle Department officers, the team took 27 autorickshaw drivers into custody for violating rules.

According to the officers concerned, out of the total autorickshaws taken into custody, 17 drivers did not have a licence, two did not have the permit and eight drivers had not remitted the tax. Cases under Motor Vehicle Act were registered against four drivers who conducted services without metres, four for not possessing insurance certificate of the vehicle and one person for driving under the influence of alcohol. RTO (Enforcement) K M Shaji, Motor vehicle inspectors and assistants were also on the team. The Collector said the inspection will be continued in the coming days too.