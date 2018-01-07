THRISSUR: Shyam Mutholi, a kadhaprasangam trainer from Pala, is jubilant. Two of his students scored ‘A’ grades at the Kerala State Kalolsavam. While Shilpa Raju from Kottayam has been training under him for five years, Swathi Raveendran from Idukki has been under his tutelage for one year. Shilpa, a student of SHGHS, Bharananganam, presented a story named ‘Bhoomiyilirangiya Sathanmar’ while Swathi, a student of St Mary’s Higher Secondary School, Arakulam, presented ‘Kanalukal’.

Shyam Mutholi was an active kadhaprasangam artist in the 80s. Later, due to problem with his vocal cords, he shifted his focus to teaching. His teaching career began in 1990 and he has had his students participating in almost all of them arts festivals. Shilpa herself had won an A grade in the previous Kalolsavam and in her UP days won two years consecutively at the district level.

He is currently part of the kadhaprasangam team of renowned artist Vinod Chempakkara as the keyboard player. “When the problem with my sound came into light, it was difficult at first. But I had to shift my focus and now I am happy with the profession I chose. It feels great to see my students winning and I would like to be known as their teacher. I hope they go a long way with the art,” said Shyam.

Green is the mantra

The 58th edition of the Kerala School Youth Festival follows the green protocol. Bamboo dustbins are placed in every nook and corner. Besides, one can see ASAP (Additional Skill Acquisition Programme) volunteers engaged in a cleaning mission. “They are here not to pick up waste, but to create awareness that we have to reduce plastic waste and reuse or use green alternatives,” said Asha Sudeesh, ASAP trainer at Vyasa College, Thrissur.