THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: At a time when minority politics in Kerala is on the boil, both the UDF and the LDF are seen biding time to jump in at just the right moment to swing the tide in their favour. Contrary to tradition, however, Muslim votes ironically show no sign of swaying en bloc in favour of either.But juxtaposed with the Union Government’s perceived anti-minority stance, the Left in Kerala is gradually carving out its own space among religious minorities who have traditionally sided with the UDF due to the latter’s infamous political flexibility.

“Politically, the minorities are now more conscious and are moving towards a pro-Left approach in the backdrop of the national political scenario,” observes Left thinker N M Pearson. “The fringe elements feel they are safer with the Left, as the very orientation of Left politics anchors on secular values.”

There’s an increased feeling among a section of minorities the Left is more sincere in its opposition towards the RSS while the Congress lacks the organisational strength to take on the Hindutva threat, believes Pearson. Though the LDF has diluted quite a few of its ideals for practical reasons, it has till date managed to retain its secular character. This could be one reason for a major flow of Muslim votes towards the Left during the last Assembly polls, he says.

The UDF leaders too secretly admit to the Left’s success in cashing in on the Muslim vote, thanks to a general perception only the CPM can take on the RSS threat. But almost two years into the Pinarayi rule, the UDF feels the minorities have lost their trust in the Left.According to KPCC chief M M Hassan, a slew of political developments of late have made it amply clear the CPM and the Chief Minister himself are opting for a soft Hindutva approach in what can be termed as ‘reverse appeasement’.

Discontent brewed heavily among various Muslim minorities post the North Paravur incident, wherein the police slapped Mujahid activists with serious charges for distributing pamphlets, while RSS cadres who attacked them were let off with minor charges. The Paravur fiasco thus brought together several Muslim outfits - including the Indian Union MuslimLeague, Samastha, Kerala Nadvathul Mujahideen, Jamaat-e-Islami, Wisdom Global Islamic Mission, South India Jam-Iyyathul Ulema, Tableegh and the Muslim Education Society among others - which came out with a joint statement expressing grave concern in this regard.

Incidentally, the Left Government’s soft-pedalling on action against RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat in the national flag hoisting row as well as its neutral stance against the provocative speeches of Hindu leader Sasikala have only added to this simmering discontent against the Pinarayi Government.

Yet, in the present scenario, neither front can claim outright a distinct swing of the Muslim minority votes in their absolute favour. Even as the Muslim minorities in the state swing back and forth in their love-hate relationship with the LDF, the UDF still appears to be struggling to get on its own feet after a string of political scams left it reeling in the last Assembly polls.

Senior CPI leader Binoy Viswam believes only the Left presents a viable democratic secular alternative to take on the fundamentalist forces. “The recent political developments across the nation has encouraged the faithful to come together to fight the bigger evil. The Left always maintains that minority fundamentalism should neither be tolerated nor be fought with majority fundamentalism,” he said. Unlike in other states, the minorities are not under attack in Kerala and that’s why they trust the Left is how LDF convenor Vaikom Viswan sees it: “Whether it will translate into votes in the future is still to be seen.” Senior Congress MP, M I Shanavas points out that, in the triple talaq issue, 14 political parties came under one single umbrella led by the Congress: “90 per cent of the Muslim minority still stands with the UDF. Secularism does not mean appeasement of either the majority or the minority.”