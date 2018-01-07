THRISSUR: The 58th Kerala School Youth Festival began on a colourful but chaotic note in Thrissur on Saturday. Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan, who was expected to inaugurate the festival, did not turn up. Instead, he chose to attend the CPM Kollam district conference. Apart from dampening the mood of the organisers, the CM’s absence led to confusion. The official programme, which was scheduled to start at 9 am, was delayed until 11.45 am.

After ‘Entammede Jimikki Kammal..., a

song from the movie Velipadinte Pusthakam,

became an instant hit, Jimikki Kammal

ornaments have become a rage among

youngsters. A participant is seen

wearing the ornament for an event

Interestingly, it is not the first time that a CM has failed to show up on the inauguration day of the youth festival in Thrissur. When the UDF was in power in 2012, the then chief minister Oommen Chandy too failed to attend the function in the district citing unavoidable circumstances.In the absence of the CM, Speaker P Sreeramakrishnan lit the lamp to inaugurate the festival.

Earlier in the day, the festivities began with a Thiruvathira performance by 1,000-odd students in front of the Lord Vadakkunnathan temple. It was followed by an exhibition of 14 traditional art forms, including Pulikali, Mayura dance, Theyyam, Duffmuttu, Parichamuttu and Margamkali. The performances, arranged under 14 trees at Thekkinkad Maidan, offered a visual treat to visitors. Speaking at the inauguration, Sreeramakrishnan said that the youth festival should become a forum for creativity.

He lamented that even though many talents emerge from the festival, most of them disappear from the limelight. The situation has become so grave that questions are being raised about the festival and the fate of the talents. The education minister should consider bringing together the talents emerging from arts, sports and science festivals and form a sort of ‘Sargaprathiba bank’, he said.

Education Minister C Raveendranath and Agriculture Minister V S Sunil Kumar attended the programme.Reiterated the uniqueness of this year’s festival, Kumar lauded the fact that 12,500 students are participating in 221 events spread across 24 venues. Nowhere is a school festival of such a magnitude is held, he added. Raveendranath said the changes in the festival manual were brought with a belief that education is holistic and should not be limited to academics.

The festival is an effort to enhance the true potential of the students and raise their level to international standards, he added.The day was not free from controversy. ABVP supporters tried to stage a protest in front of the main venue, condemning the absence of the CM from the inaugural function. But the police swiftly dispersed the protesters.

Tearjerker of a show

Tragic themes ruled the Arabic mono act competition, which saw plenty of stunning performances. The judges opined that though the performers did not tamper with the authenticity of the art form, they should understand that sorrow is not the only emotion and that they should include all emotions in their performances.

“Though the performances were outstanding, all of them were tragic,” said Ummu Kolsu, a teacher of Farook School, Kozhikode. She is here to accompany her daughter Reeja, who is taking part in the Kathaprasangam competition.