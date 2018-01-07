KOCHI: Australia-based Uday Alexander says he tries to find the comical side in every day situations which is probably why he decided to create a hilarious short film revolving around an Australian police constable who mixes his personal life with his job. Titled ‘Constable Rebound’, the 2 minute 51 second short film recently won the Bond University Film and Television Awards (BUFTA) for Best Achievement Comedy.

Uday who is currently enrolled for a Bachelors in Screen Production at the Australian Film, Television and Radio School (AFTRS) created the short film with his friends Kostantine Hatzivalsamis and Dakota Jones while he was pursuing his Class XII at the Darwin High School.

His friends Konstantine and Dakota appeared in the film which begins with a police constable stopping a speeding car in the Highway. He then begins to bombard the offender with questions like ‘Capital of Finland’, ‘Names of the solar system’, ‘miscarriage rates in pregnant women’ and ‘What is the number one reason for divorce in Australia’. The question ‘What if you did everything for your wife in the kitchen’ catches the offender by surprise but feeling threatened by the police officer’s obvious dominance answers it for him. The final question, ‘then why did she leave then’ brings the humour to a climax.

BUFTA is distributed every year to encourage young talent and guide aspiring filmmakers find a footing.Uday whose family hails from Aluva has been residing with his parents in Australia for nearly two decades. “I have been passionate about filmmaking ever since I was seven years old. It was only recently that I started pursuing it as a career. Comedy is one aspect that I love but I am open to all genres,” he said.

Uday plans to complete his education and then pursue filmmaking as a director. He received the award from Daniel Murphy, American Television Broadcast Engineer