THRISSUR: A 1,000-odd students adorned in traditional kasavu performing Thiruvathira was arguably the show-stealer of the Drishya Vismayam spectacle that kick-started the 58th Kerala School Youth Festival here on Saturday. Choreographed by Guinness record holder Malathy G Menon, 83, who has conducted over 3,000 such events, the complex coordination was nothing but spectacular.

“We see these forms presented quite carelessly and with less dignity than the art forms deserve in processions. It is not in such processions, but in stages like these that we should promote our culture and tradition,” said Archana Nair, a dancer and art enthusiast from Thrissur. “We are happy with the performance and are thankful to the people who cooperated in true festive spirit,” said Nikhil Chinnan, convener of Drishya Vismayam.