KOCHI: Compared to the northern part of the state, the area south of Ernakulam has seen only a few conflicts among the Muslim organisations in the name of ideological differences. Various factors, ranging from the minimal influence of the religious organisations to the leadership of personalities with moderate outlook, contribute to this phenomenon.

“In the south, the number of public spaces for the interaction among the other communities is higher,” Ashraf Kadakkal, a teacher and writer known for his studies on the influence of Salafism among Kerala Muslims, told Express.

The names of some of the stalwarts of the community - Shihabudden Maulavi, Younis Maulavi, Alamkod Abdul Khadar Maulavi, Poonthura P K Koya Maulavi, Kadakkal Abdul Azeez Maulavi, V M Moosa Maulavi and Thodiyoor Muhammed Kunji Maulavi - are worth mentioning at this juncture. “They were more into spiritual matters and interested in the upliftment of the community with respect to the society outside,” said Ashraf.

According to Ashraf, the influence of Tablighi Jamaat in this part of the state can be cited as another reason for this amicable nature. “They are more into spiritual matters than other aspects of life. Though they don’t have much influence in the northern part, their role in the community in the south is significant. This also has contributed in a big manner to the peaceful atmosphere,” he said.

Unlike in the north, the ‘secular identity’ of the community members prevailed over that of their ‘Muslim identity’. Hence, a number of members of the community, representing various sectors such as literature, education, films, politics and judiciary, rose to the frontline of the mainstream. The south produced luminaries such as Vakkom Abdul Khadar Maulavi, Vaikom Muhammed Basheer, Prem Nazir, T A Majeed, Nafeesath Beevi, Fathima Beevi, P K Kunju, Thangal Kunju Musaliar and Mammootty.

“In the south, we cared much for public education as we had more avenues for it. This too resulted in the difference of the attitude towards the religious organisations though now there is a slow change. Contrary to their claim, the real reason for the splits in the organisations were not ideological but mostly the financial interests. The hardline stance is part of attempts to keep the cadre with them to promote the organisations and not the community,” said Ashraf.