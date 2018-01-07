KOCHI: Though privacy is a fundamental right, it is important to understand thoroughly the limitations of privacy since the Constitution does not guarantee any fundamental right as absolute and every right is subject to legal restrictions, according to Supreme Court Judge J Chelameswar.He was delivering the keynote address at the three-day national seminar - ‘Contours of Right to Privacy:New Dimensions and Emerging Challenges’ - organised by Justice V R Krishna Iyer Chair on Human Rights at Cusat here on Saturday.

Expressing his happiness at being given the chance to attend the function which perpetuates the rich legacy of Justice V R Krishna Iyer, Justice Chelameswar termed the late jurist a legal luminary. Wishing the department well, he hoped new thoughts on privacy will emerge from the seminar. J Latha, Cusat Vice-Chancellor, who presided over the function, said invasion of privacy affects a person physically and mentally. She extended her greetings to the Legal Studies Department for conducting such programmes which pay homage to Justice Krishna Iyer.

N Chandramohanakumar, Syndicate Member; David Peter S, Registrar; N S Soman, Dean, Faculty of Law; P S Seema, Director, School of Legal Studies and Vani Kesari A, coordinator addressed the function. Harigovind P C, coordinator said an academic level open forum is scheduled for Monday, the concluding day of the seminar.