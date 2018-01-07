THRISSUR: Spirited competition marked the opening day of the 58th State School Youth Festival here on Saturday as the points tally kept changing by the hour. After the results for 23 events were declared by 9 pm, Palakkad led the standings with 98 points. Defending champions Kozhikode followed in the second place with 96 points while Kannur and Malappuram shared the third spot with 92 points each. Hosts Thrissur were fourth with 90 points.

Stay up to date on all the latest Kochi news with The New Indian Express App. Download now