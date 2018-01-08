KOCHI: Movie lovers can treat themselves to a visual extravaganza as Banner Film Society is coming up with its monthly film festival this month.The society is screening award-winning movies which are adaptations of novels from the World Cinema category on January 21 in the capital city.‘Silence’, a 2016 film by Martin Scorsese will be screened first, the 2016 historical period drama movie is based on a 1988 novel of the same name written by Shusako Endo. It is based on the persecution of Japanese Roman Catholics during the Shimabara Rebellion in Japan during the 17th century.

The film starring Andrew Garfield in the central role, was one among the three films which is about religious figures struggling with challenges in faith. Considered to be one of the greatest work in Scorsese’s career, ‘Silence’ has received the Academy Award nomination for best cinematography at the 89th Academy Awards.

The next on the list is ‘Shepherds and Butchers’, a 2016 South African drama film. The movie directed by Oliver Schmitz starring Andrea Riseborough, an adaptation of a novel with the same name by Chris Marnewick, a New Zealand based author and former barrister.

The work won third place in the Panorama Audience Awards at the 66th Berlin International Film Festival.

The other two films to be screened are the ‘Corpse of Anna Fritz’ and the ‘Queen of the Desert’. ‘The Corpse of Anna Fritz’, a 2015 Spanish thriller film directed by Hector Hernandez has been screened at a number of festivals, after being premiered at the South by Southwest film festival.

A 2015 American epic biographical drama written and directed by Werner Herzog, ‘Queen of the Desert’ chronicles the real life of British traveller, Archeologist, explorer, cartographer and political officer Gertrude Bell. Starring Nicole Kidman, James Franco, Robert Pattinson and Damian Lewis, the film has been screened in the main competition section in the 65th Berlin International Film Festival.