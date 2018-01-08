KOCHI: In a novel protest, the CPM-led Opposition will set out on a journey across the divisions in search of Kochi Corporation’s missing garbage vehicles. The Opposition is protesting against the lackadaisical attitude of the Corporation in taking care of these vehicles. The journey titled ‘Kochi Corporationte vandi kandethanulla yatra’ will start from the Corporation office on Thursday morning and conclude with the submission of a report on the ‘missing’ vehicles before the Mayor. The campaign will be inaugurated by former deputy mayor C K Manisankar.

The Opposition decided to go on the protest yatra after the civic body authorities failed to carry out maintenance works on the garbage trucks, leaving them to rust in the sheds, causing a huge financial loss to the Corporation. Opposition leader K J Antony said the Corporation owns nearly 245 trucks. But according to the audit report, most of them are in dire need of repairs and are idling in the sheds. “Even the civic body is clueless about this.”

“Our journey is to find these vehicles and hence, help the Corporation to come out of the huge financial crisis. In the last fiscal year, the civic body spent over Rs 4 crore to rent vehicles to collect garbage. If the Corporation vehicles had been repaired, the amount paid as rent could have been saved,” Antony said. “The civic body had spent nearly Rs 54.14 lakh in October,” he added.

According to the Opposition, though the Corporation owns 10 compactor refusers only one is in working condition. “Out of the 24 covered vehicles, only seven are used for garbage collection. This is the case with the tipper lorries. Out of the 46 vehicles, only two are being used. The Corporation has six earth movers but only two are in working condition,” said V P Chandran, opposition councillor. “By taking vehicles on lease the civic body is spending a whopping amount. For instance, the civic body has to shell out Rs 580 per hour for an earth mover,” Chandran said.

They alleged the Mayor and the ruling councillors are not even ready to discuss the issue in the council. However, Health Standing Committee chairperson Minimol refuted the allegations. She said the Corporation has a clear idea about the vehicles. “The maintenance work of seven vehicles has been completed and they will be used for garbage collection,” Minimol said.