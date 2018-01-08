KOCHI: The Jam music conservatory, initiated by a group of musicians for students who aspire to play music, has been inaugurated by Kadannappallly Ramachandran. Those present included Prof KV Thomas, MP; TJ Vinod, Deputy Mayor of Kochi and Jerry Amaldev, music director.Mathew P Joy, dean and proprietor, said, “The conservatory has all the modern facilities like scientifically set classrooms, a mini-performance theatre, a professional recording studio, master classes and live clinics.

The conservatory will provide world-class training in audio engineering and music production. There will be live shows of renowned musicians for the students.” An agreement has also been made with the Engine Room Audio at New York in order to arrange internship facility for the audio engineering students.

The E M J Foundation run by Mathew P Joy will also provide scholarships and free music education for eligible students. The Jam music conservatory will soon extend its activities to Thiruvananthapuram and Bengaluru.