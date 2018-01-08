KOCHI: Learning becomes interesting when it is backed by some creative techniques. For Government schools in the state, this academic year will witness a lot of changes in their teaching system. The Department of Education in association with the Sarva Siksha Abhiyan, has urged the Government schools to come up with a new academic master plan for schools this year. For SSA, its academic initiatives in schools will kickstart with the concept of a Math lab in classes, starting in select LP schools.

Part of SSA’s aim is to come up with new and motivational academic activities and the steps will be taken across districts.

Speaking about the Mathematics lab, Sreekumar, District Project Officer, SSA, said that the idea is to start a child-friendly lab in each classroom to get rid of students’ fear of the subject, and to make it more enjoyable. Talking about the initiative, he said, “Our major goal is to increase language speaking skills in children, be it Malayalam or English, along with a Math lab.

It is common thing for children to be scared of the subject, due to the style in which it is usually taught. So, to avoid the fear, the class will also include a lab, which will use materials brought by the teachers. Rather than a smart classroom, the lab will have equipments like abacus and other handcrafted materials, which will make learning more effective and simple.”

Digital theatre, labs, hi-tech classrooms and libraries in each classrooms are among the many facilities which are being planned as part of the SSA’s activities. While a workshop was organised as part of instructing teachers on preparing the masterplan, a training programme for parents was inaugurated at Idukki by CM Pinarayi Vijayan.

Sreekumar said, “The event was organised to make parents understand their role in motivating and improving the academic excellence of their children. The programme also aims at taking suggestions put forward by them.” The event is scheduled to take place from January 15 to February 5 and will cover all the districts.