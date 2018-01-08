KOCHI: Last month, Ananthu, a plus-two student hailing from Nettoor in Kochi, took the extreme step by jumping before a running train. His suicide note said he was addicted to drugs, and he took his life in order to escape from the evil. His was not an isolated incident. The youth in Kerala are fast falling prey to narcotic and psychotropic substances, and many recent violent crimes point fingers to the malady.

“The mother of a second-year degree student had approached us, urging to save her only son from drug abuse. So frightened, she said her son often turns violent and she’s afraid he may kill her one day. Another MBBS student who was under treatment at a de-addiction centre is said to have started using drugs again. The chances of recovery in cases of drug addiction are very low,” said Prince Augustin, Director of Pratyasha Bhavan, a de-addiction centre in Thodupuzha.

Experts say curiosity, peer pressure and adventurism for the sake of fun are driving youth in the 15-21 age group to drugs. Taking serious note of the menace, the Excise Department plans to set up a juvenile counselling centre in Kochi.

“The influence of drugs among teenagers is a cause for concern. We’re reaching out to parents, asking them to keep an eye on their wards and engage them in physical activities. Students staying in hostels are prone to substance abuse. Some of them travel up to Puducherry to get nitrazepam tablets. Some others steal psychotropic drugs prescribed to elders in the family. We’ve urged teachers to create awareness about drug abuse among students,” said Excise Deputy Commissioner N C Nelson.

“The peddlers use high-end bikes and mobile phones for transportation and communication. Most youngsters take drugs due to curiosity and peer pressure. Later, they start stealing money from home to buy drugs. Subsequently, they turn peddlers. There’re students who regularly visit Salem and Cumbum to purchase ganja.Youngsters studying in metro cities like Bengaluru also turn carriers,” said Mattancherry Excise Inspector Sunil Raj, who had seized hashish worth `11 crore in Kumily two years ago.

According to psychiatrists, family problems and loneliness often drive adolescents to drugs. In some families, the father is very strict while the mother is lenient. There are families that deny entertainment to their wards.

“Anti-social behaviour among youngsters can’t be attributed to drug abuse alone. It’s the students with psychological problems who get involved in violent crimes under the influence of drugs. It should be seen as a social problem because often the students are driven to drugs due to an identity crisis. Apart from family problems, the cultural breakdown confuses youngsters.

It’s for the teachers to mould the students’ characters. But as the society and parents blame the teachers for punishing students, they become reluctant to guide them,” said Francis Moothedan, Kolencherry MOSC Medical College Drug Advisory Programme Senior Counsellor and Psychiatrist. Kochi is fast embracing the metro culture and acid parties offer the right ambience for those looking for a high.