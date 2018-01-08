KOCHI: They have been the revenue district champs for the past 25 years and have not stopped just at that. At Kerala School Kalolsavam, which is on at Thrissur, the students of Vidyadhiraja Vidhyabhavan School, Aluva continue to show why they are the champs. They have raked in a handful of prizes and are winning accolades at the kalolsavam. The students participated in oppana, panchavadyam, kathakali sangeetham, koodiyattam and akshara shlokam categories. In nearly all these events the school bagged A grade. Both the students and the teachers were excited since they managed to put forth a laudable performance at an arena where nearly all the participants have been trained by professionals.

Nazeema, a teacher who accompanied the students to the kalolsavam, said, the event is a huge stage where a great many talents come together. “We came across students who had been trained by established teachers and masters. To have been able to trounce many such talented kids and bag A grades show our students stand on par with them,” she said.

A proud Nazeema said, “Our students performed their best and achieved A grades in aksharashlokam and kathakali sangeetham. Both these events have been our forte for quiet some time.”

These small victories show the monopoly of certain schools and districts is breaking. This changing trend gives more hope to students from across the state.

“For the past 10 years, we have been winning A grade in Sanskrit drama in the higher secondary category. Our two awesome violinists Sai Prasad and Sai Nandan, who competed in the Higher Secondary and High School sections, respectively, won prizes for our school,” she said. The school had brought a total of 150 students for the event. The contingent was the biggest in the district.