KOCHI: A stroke of water is initially splurged on paper. Then an ink-dipped brush in red, orange, mustard yellow and blue is touched to the water. The result is beautiful imagery of traditional with modern art toned in a series of colourful textile effects. New Delhi-based artist Deepshika has used this technique to create art which has been exhibited at the ongoing exhibition at M R Butler Business Centre, Panampilly Nagar.

Brought up in a family of art lovers and painters, Deepshika found herself always dabbling with colours. “I was introduced to colours at the age of two as my mother and her two sisters are artists. I have no formal training in art. I initially learnt art from my mother Renu D Singh,” she said.Deepshika is an artist who enjoys minimalistic art. The medium she usually works with is acrylic on canvas. One of the highlights of her work is that her art revolves around the effect of textiles. “My art ‘Emrald’ is based on ‘shibori’ which is the tie and dye effect on saris. ‘Jamuni’ reflects a kanjivaram sari.”

Other themes that the artist explores is an altogether different style of art which is called ‘mother of pearl’. The art reflects the name of the series on the canvas. She has continued to work with ‘mother of pearl’ and ‘textiles’ for a while along with two more different styles. “I intend to carry on producing the same style till I am completely associated with them,” she says.

Though she has worked on different mediums, she is presently working on acrylic. She has exhibited her work in different parts of the country but her first solo exhibition was held at Gallery G in Bangalore in October, 2016. This is the second solo exhibition she is conducting. “My art is sold via word of mouth. I am a very private person.I am working on a different kind of art work now which is unlike those that have been exhibited so far,” said Deepshika.

Talking about the space that artists’ get, she opined there are artists whose works speak volumes and who have been welcomed in the art world, in peoples homes and on different platforms. There are others who have made a way for themselves with sheer hard work. “However, I feel that the real art and hard work is in the villages. This art is dying slowly,” said the artist. The exhibition will continue till January 12.