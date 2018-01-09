KOCHI: The Ernakulam Chief Judicial Magistrate Court has issued summons to two non-resident Keralites (NRKs), asking them to appear before it on January 16 in connection with a defamation case. The magistrate court issued the order on a petition filed by KLF Nirmal Industries(P) Ltd, Thrissur, for allegedly spreading false information about the company's coconut oil.

The court issued summons to Shiju Chandrabose, a Thrissur native, and C A Ansari, of Aluva, who currently resides in the UAE. Paul Francis, managing director, KLF Nirmal Industries, said the coconut oil contains fatty acid molecules which freeze below 25 degree Celsius.

Then they get sedimented as granules at the bottom. The accused were falsely propagating that these sediments are paraffin wax and due to this, KLF, known for their purity and quality, suffered heavy losses in sales, the plea stated.The court held prima facie there were materials to proceed against the accused for the alleged commission of an offence punishable under section 500 (defamation) of IPC.