KOCHI: The State Women's Commission on Monday visited the Meet Products of India (MPI) at Edayar, near Koothattukulam, and collected evidence in connection with a compliant filed by a woman employee of the company.An assistant manager in the veterinary sector had lodged a complaint with the Women's Commission alleging the supervisor and managing director of the company misbehaved with her despite the fact that she had delivered all the duties entrusted with her.

Commission member Adv Shiji Sivaji, who collected the evidence based on the complaint, found though 60 women staff were employed in the company, it has no internal complaints committee.Stating it was a grave mistake on the part of the company authorities, she sought explanation from the company MD. The Commission said it would take action on her complaint after vetting explanation of the company MD.