KOCHI: The DP World-operated India Gateway Terminal Private Ltd (IGTPL) which is operating the International Container Transshipment Terminal (ICTT) at Vallarpadam here recorded 11 per cent growth compared to the previous year. ICTT, country's first international transhipment gateway, registered an annual throughput of more than 532,000 TEU between January 1, 2017-December 31, 2017. The terminal recorded its highest monthly throughput of more than 51,000 TEU in October 2017.

Overall, the terminal delivered a robust performance in the container trade. The terminal continues to be highly efficient and productive with truck turnaround time of 27 minutes on an average and records an average Gross Crane Rate (GCR) of 31 moves per hour. DP World Cochin will soon be introducing RFID-based automated gate management system to further enhance the terminal efficiency and to facilitate the ease of doing business.

There has been considerable growth in the commodities exported through the ICTT during the period. While garment exports went up 64 per cent, coir and coir products reported a 23 per cent growth. There was an 18 per cent increase in the case of wood and wood products while frozen seafood and tea exports recorded a 15 per cent growth. ''Our focus continues to be a catalyst in providing faster and cost-effective trade solutions to our customers. We continuously work towards enhancing terminal efficiency with efforts channelised towards understanding customer needs.

In 2017, we registered 11 per cent growth outpacing the South Indian ports' market growth rate of 9 per cent.We are confident 2018 will reinforce our position as the most efficient terminal in the southern region'' said Jibu Kurien Itty, DP World Cochin CEO. The terminal’s mainline service ‘Galex’ with vessel size of up to 6,750 TEU and 14.5m draft made its 200th call on December 31, 2017, while another mainline service ‘NEMO’ with a vessel capacity of 7,350 TEU and 14.5m draft made its 300th call in the same month.

The terminal also introduced new feeder services in the year 2017 and recorded 30 per cent growth in the transhipment business. The terminal received direct vessel calls from Africa during the Cashew season.

