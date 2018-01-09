Vypeen and other islands got a better connectivity to the city with the opening of the Goshree bridges, but the 13 ‘thuruthus’ which comprise the Kadamakkudy grama panchayat are still lagging behind in infrastructure facilities

KOCHI: The Goshree islands spread across the backwaters have a prominent place in the history of Kochi. The major reason is the scenic beauty of these small ‘thuruthus’ (local term for islands). Though the inauguration of Goshree bridges offered Vypeen and other islands a better connectivity to the city centre, the 13 ‘thuruthus’ which formed the Kadamakkudy grama panchayat are still lagging behind in infrastructure facilities.

The construction of Moolampally-Pizhala bridge and Kadamakkudy-Chathanad bridge is yet to be over. These bridges, once completed, will offer these islets a better connectivity to North Paravur and the Container Terminal Road. However, the construction of the main bridges alone will not be adequate enough to end the travel woes of the region. The Kadamakkudy grama panchayat consists of 13 wards- Valiya Kadamakkudy (Ward no: 1 and 3), Chariyanthuruthu, Chenoor, Kandanad, Korambadam, Kothadu, Moolampilly, Pizhala, Paliyamthuruthu, Cheriya Kadamakkudy, Murikkakkara and Vattappottassery. Out of the 13 wards, the most affected are Cheriya Kadamakkudy and Chariyanthuruthu.

The construction of the Pizhala-Moolampilly bridge is lagging due to delay in land acquisition | Albin Mathew

Cheriya Kadamakkudy

A small bridge (which is hardly one-and-a-half metres wide and looks more or less like a walkway) connects Cheriya Kadamakkudy with Pizhala. The small bridge was inaugurated in 1982, at the time only 500 people resided at Cheriya Kadamakkudy. They mainly use the small dilapidated bridge to walk up to Pizhala Boat jetty from where they catch a ferry to Moolampilly.

At present, there are more than 1,500 people residing at Cheriya Kadamakkudy. However, the same old bridge and the two-metre wide service road in between the paddy fields are the only means of connectivity to Pizhala Junction for the residents here. “We have been constantly requesting the authorities concerned to consider the construction of the bridge. Though the respective governments had given assurances, there has been no progress in this regard. The PWD had prepared an estimate. It was the only positive development which had taken place in the case of the project,” said George Pakshiparambil, a native of Cheriya Kadamakkudy.

Talking to Express, former block member of Kadamakkudy Panchayath, Alex Manavalan said the 920-metre long Moolampilly-Pizhala bridge, the work of which is progressing at a snail’s pace, will not be sufficient to meet the transportation requirements of people residing in these thuruthus.

“The work of the landing portion of the Pizhala bridge is yet to begin. However, in order to reap the benefits of the project, the GIDA should devise a proper plan to widen the pocket roads leading to the bridge. For better connectivity between the thuruthus, GIDA should take over the work of the small bridges. At present, they are asking PWD to undertake the work and this is the major reason why these bridges remain a distant dream,” Manavalan added.

Chariyanthuruthu

There are nearly 1,600 people residing at Chariyanthuruthu, another isolated island. Though the people here took out various protest marches, their demand for a bridge is yet to be met. The residents of Chariyanthuruthu and Kadamakkudy are today forced to walk up to Pizhala to reach the Container terminal road.“Chariyanthuruthu, Thundathumkadavu and Chenoor are the three islets which need to be connected with each other. Here the width of the backwater is 150 metre. At present, the students from Chariyanthuruthu depend on the ferry to reach their school at Chenoor.The ferry is nothing but a temporary facility made by lashing together two country boats. We only have a country boat to conduct service between Chariyanthuruthu and Thundathumkadavu,” said Santhosh Paadan, a native of Chariyanthuruthu.

The dilapidated small bridge is the only way the residents of Cheriya Kadamakkudy can reach Pizhala boat jetty to catch a ferry to Moolampilly

Isolated,neglected

The main occupation of the residents of Kadamakkudy is agriculture. Majority of the residents are into Pokkali cultivation. During the off-season, they use the land to farm prawns, crab and small fishes including local varieties like pallathy. Since naadan dishes are in good demand, crab and small fish like pallathy fetch a good price.

However, everything is not as rosy as it looks. “The fish have been afflicted by a virus and the poor-quality seeds have affected the paddy harvest this year,” said P V Joseph of Pashnithodil House, Cheriya Kadamakkudy.The islanders, who are reeling under the poor harvest, said lack of road connectivity makes it impossible for them to sell their produce in the city. “Forget business, if anyone falls ill and requires urgent hospitalisation, people have to plan the entire transportation process as if planning a war. The bridge doesn’t have the width for even an autorickshaw to come across.

The patient has to be carried on a chair or a stretcher via the small path between the fields,” Joseph said.

Pizhala has only one primary health centre and it functions from 10 am to 2 pm. “In order to get good treatment, we have to take the patient to Ernakulam. And to get to the city we have to reach Pizhala jetty which is an impossible task in itself due to the lack of a bridge between Cheriya Kadamakkudy and Pizhala,” he added.