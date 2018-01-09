Kerala High Court wants to know government stand for the Vigilance and Anti-Corruption Bureau
Published: 09th January 2018
Last Updated: 09th January 2018 09:52 AM | A+A A- |
KOCHI: The Kerala High Court on Monday asked the state government to inform the court whether it intends to appoint a full-time director for the Vigilance and Anti-Corruption Bureau. The court issued the order on a petition filed by Opposition Leader Ramesh Chennithala challenging the order of the Thiruvananthapuram Vigilance Court to register a case against him and others in connection with the appointment of N Shankar Reddy as VACB director by the previous UDF Government. State police chief Loknath Behera is now holding the charge of Vigilance Director. The court posted the case to January 25.