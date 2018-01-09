KOCHI: The city is gearing up for the next TEDx MACE event. TEDx is a programme of local, self-organised events that bring people together to share a TED-like experience. At a TEDx event, TED Talks video and live speakers combine to spark deep discussion and connection. This years TEDx MACE event will be organised by M A College of Engineering, Kothamangalam on January 19. The key speakers include people from diverse fields.

Bistriti Poddar: She is the founder of Paperless Postcards, which is a platform for simple, powerful and thought-provoking ‘conversations/dialogues’ between he/she that spawn moments of deep thought and self-reflection.James Joseph: The former Microsoft director gave up his job to find Jackfruit 365, a company that sells the fruit in a packaged, freeze-dried form, and aims to promote all things made from jackfruit.

Uma Subramanian: Social worker and Mumbai-based Uma is the co-founder of Aarambh India initiative, which is a large platform in the country to safeguard children from sexual offence.Vinay Menon: The only standup comedian from Kerala. He has performed in various stages across the country.Fathima Hakkim: The young artist is awing people with her paintings. She comes from a conservative family yet was unafraid to explore her passion for art.

Harish Sivaramakrishnan: The front man of the ‘Carnatic progressive rock’ band Agam—who is also the vice-president of Snapdeal and FreeCharge.Santhosh Avvannavar: Author of acclaimed book ‘She: Ekla Cholo Re’. Santhosh is presently working as a Counsellor and Trainer, Consultant. He has trained over 50,000 people on Communication Skills, Team Building, Presentation Skills, Interview Skills and Body Language. He is known for his flagship programme ‘Get a Job WITHOUT an Interview’.

Anusha MP: She is the winner of the ‘Youth Speaker Hunt’.Jacob Thomas: Former vigilance officer and IPS officer.