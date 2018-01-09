KOCHI: The City Police on Monday arrested a 25-year-old woman on charges of cheating. Sandra Thomas, of Pallichanparambil, Pachalam, was arrested based on a complaint lodged by 75-year-old Kunju Moitheen. As per the complaint, the accused allegedly cheated Kunju Moitheen by pledging her house to him for a sum of 10 lakh. As per the deal, the complainant and his family had shifted to this house. However after one week, they were evicted from the house by a private bank since the accused and her father had earlier submitted the property as collateral to the bank and secured a loan of Rs 2 crore.

The bank took possession of the property by invoking provisions of the Securitisation and Reconstruction of Financial Assets and Enforcement of Security Interest Act since they had defaulted loan repayment.The accused, however, intentionally hushed up the fact and cheated the complainant, the police said. The accused will be produced before the court on Tuesday.