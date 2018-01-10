KOCHI: The Kerala High Court on Tuesday directed actor Amala Paul to appear before the Crime Branch on January 15 for interrogation in a case related to registering of her luxury vehicles in Puducherry using forged documents to allegedly evade the tax in Kerala. The court made clear that if the investigation officer wants to interrogate her again,notice should be given asking her to appear before the investigating officer.

The court posted the anticipatory bail plea of Amala Paul for hearing after 10 days.

In her petition, Amala Paul stated that she purchased a Mercedez Benz car from Bangalore and it was registered in Pondicherry having registration number PY-05-D-0500.

According to Crime Branch, the actor being a resident of Edappally, Ernakulam, forged documents to show that she is residing in Pondicherry state by using forged documents as genuine and got a high-end Mercedez Benz car registered in her name causing pecuniary loss to the state.

The petitioner submitted that the vehicle was used in and around Tamil Nadu, Puducherry, Bangalore and very rarely in Kerala while she visited her house. She had taken on lease the ground floor of a house at Thilaspet, Puducherry, for a monthly rent of Rs 5500 for a period of 11 months after paying a deposit of Rs 25000. She has been residing in the house whenever she visited Puducherry, counsel for the petitioner informed the court.