THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Governor P Sathasivam will present the third Chancellor's Award to Cusat at the Raj Bhavan on January 16. The varsity was chosen for the prestigious award considering various parameters, including work discipline, timely publication of results and research works.

Cusat vice-chancellor J Letha told reporters here the credit for this goes to each and every person associated with the varsity."After a proforma submission, a presentation was also given by vice-chancellors of each university on the respective merits before the final result came out," she said.

According to her, `140 crore out of the `243 crore sanctioned by Kerala Infrastructure Investment Fund Board (KIFBI) will be used to improve the lab facilities. The hostel infrastructure will also be renovated.

P G Sankaran, pro vice-chancellor, said Cusat had submitted an application to the HRD Ministry for recognition as an Institution of Eminence and it is under the ministry's consideration.

He said shortage of faculty members has been a major concern of the varsity and this is being addressed now. With the help of the fund received through the Chancellor's Award, plans are afoot to construct a new ladies' hostel, he said.

J Letha said from the coming academic year integrated BSc MSc and integrated MSc course in science will be started. A syllabus and style followed in top institutions like IISER will be followed for the integrated course, she said.