KOCHI: Abi Jaison, of Assisi Vidyanikethan Public School, broke the existing meet record in the 100-metre race to emerge as the fastest athlete in the boys' under-12 category in the K K Premachandran Memorial 41st Ernakulam District Mini Athletics Championship held at the Maharaja's College Stadium here on Tuesday.

Abi crossed the line in 13.10 seconds to break the mark set by Kothamangalam St George HSS' Warish Bogimayum in 2013. John Sony of Bhavan's Vidya Mandir, Eroor, took the title in the U-10 boys' category clocking 14.80 seconds as he contributed to Bhavan's overall championship win.

Bhavan's Munshi Vidyashram, Thiruvankulam, finsihsed runners-up and Viswajyothi CMI Public School, Angamaly, took the third spot.