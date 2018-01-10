KOCHI: The Kerala High Court on Tuesday expressed displeasure over the failure of former Vigilance and Anti-Corruption Bureau (VACB) director DGP Jacob Thomas in filing a report explaining whether or not the settlement registers of the controversial land at Pattoor were genuine.

The court observed Jacob Thomas’ failure to file the report and discuss the case with the Additional Director General of Prosecution was unfortunate. Thomas had filed a report before the Lok Ayukta stating the settlement registers were not genuine and its supporting documents were mutilated.

The High Court had then asked Jacob Thomas to appear before it to give clarification on that report. Following the order, Thomas personally appeared in court and informed that the submission was made before the Lok Ayukta based on 37 documents provided by the Revenue authorities concerned. The HC had asked him to file a report in this regard.

The court issued the order on the petition filed by the builders seeking to quash the FIR registered by the VACB in the Pattoor land scam. The court adjourned the hearing of the case to January 19.