KOCHI: Another kalolsavam has come and gone with Ernakulam district holding on steadfastly to the sixth position. There is no dearth of talents in the district. However, lack of motivation, poor organizational skills and the zero enthusiasm shown by the schools have all contributed towards the average performance showcased by the district. Thanks to some steady performers and their best performances the district managed to leave the festival venues with some of its honour intact.

Vidhyadhiraja Vidhyaniketan, Aluva, Jama Ath HSS, Thandakkad and few other schools had brought close to 80 students to the kalolsavam. And more than half of the students went home with A grades. From kathakali sangeetham to Arabic dictionary making, these students won accolades across the venues.

“We brought 80 students and every one of them participated in the events. Ernakulam does not have an upperhand the leading districts have on certain art forms. However, it was heartening to see some of our students win accolades in these monopolised categories too,” said Tomy Jacob, a teacher from Muvattupuzha.

According to him, the one thing which sets Ernakulam apart from the other districts is the lack of zeal. “The other districts are very enthusiastic about participating and winning prizes in the kalolsavam. These schools are very competitive,” he said. Tomy said, we won many A grades in Sanskrit kalolsavam and Arabic kalolsavam. “We had an upper hand in chavittu naattakam. In individual items also we saw great performances,” he said. “There is also the question of finding masters. It is not just the dance events that tear your pockets. We know of a school which had spent close to Rs 40,000 to teach its students yakshaganam,” he added.

When asked about the group items Rudrakumar K K, junior superintendent,DDE, Ernakulam, said, “Earlier a team used to be moulded right from when they are in the UP section. The same team used to be sent to the kalolsavam for the next five or six years. To achieve a level of perfection, the team has to work strenuously for a few months. But many opt out.” In the last two decades, Ernakulam has lifted the trophy only once and it was back in 2003.

“We do participate in all items. However, lack of training puts our students at a disadvantage. Training today is like taking a quotation. You can bid and win or else you have to be familiar with the art right from a tender age,” he said.

Schools in Ernakulam lack the zeal, he said. “Other districts are militant when it comes to winning. They even have a participant in reserve to replace an injured team member. We don’t see such devotion when it comes to Ernakulam. Even the team are trumped up in the last moment, so forget about the substitutes,” he added.