KOCHI: The Motor Vehicle Department (MVD) will soon start confiscating vehicles registered at Puducherry using a fake residential address and other documents to evade the whopping amount of tax.

The department’s decision to initiate the move came after the Transport Commissioner’s order to the vehicle owners received a lukewarm response. Though State Transport Commissioner Anil Kant issued an order to the owners of vehicles registered in Puducherry to remit the one-time motor vehicle tax before January 15, only a meager number of owners turned up to settle the tax.

“As per the commissioner’s order, the vehicle owners can remit the tax by January 15. But if they continue to neglect the order, the vehicles will be confiscated as per Sec 11 of the Taxation Act. We have issued notices to all the vehicle owners and if they are not ready to consider it, revenue recovery is the only available option,” said Rajeev Puthalath, Joint Transport Commissioner.