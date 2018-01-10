KOCHI: The police team probing the recovery of the skeletal remains of a woman stuffed inside a barrel has started preparing a list of women who had gone missing from the state since December 2016.

According to the forensic team which conducted the autopsy on the skeleton, the woman, aged around 30 years and 153-cm tall, had suffered a deep injury on her left leg. She had undergone a surgery for the fracture on her leg and this had happened a few months before she died, the officers said. The sleuths will seek the opinion of orthopaedic experts in this regard.

The officers said a message seeking details of all missing cases has been sent to all the police stations in the state. Besides, a parallel probe is on to find the persons, especially migrant labourers, who had disappeared from the region during the period. "We are focusing on the inquiry to identify the victim by matching her DNA with the relatives of the missing women. We hope to complete all scientific examinations within two weeks," said a police officer in the investigation team.

A team of forensic experts conducted the autopsy on Tuesday and handed over certain clues for identifying the victim to the probe team. Since it was only skeletal remains, the forensic team followed an entirely different set of protocol while performing the postmortem examination.

"Techniques such as forensic facial reconstruction were used and the findings, including the possible feature of the victim, have been handed over to the investigation team," said the officer. The police officers had earlier hinted at the possibility of the victim being subjected to a brutal murder. A 30-member team led by Ernakulam South CI Siby Tom is investigating the case.

The skeletal remains of the woman were found stuffed inside a barrel at Kumbalam on Monday. The skeleton was discovered by the police who broke open the barrel following complaints from the public of an overpowering stench emanating from it.

The barren expanse, where the barrel was found, belongs to an Alappuzha-based private company. Besides the skeletal remains, the barrel was filled with concrete and bricks.The body was in a decomposed state and from the remains of the hair, dress and a silver waistband (aranjanam) it was confirmed it belonged to a woman.

